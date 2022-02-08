Premios Oscar: “The Power of the Dog” encabeza las nominaciones

NUEVA YORK — “The Power of the Dog” (“El poder del perro”) de Netflix encabezó el martes la lista de nominados al Oscar con 12 menciones, seguida de cerca por la épica de ciencia ficción “Dune” (“Duna”), que recibió 10.
Guillermo del Toro figuró en el apartado de mejor película con “Nightmare Alley” (“El callejón de las almas perdidas”), Lin-Manuel Miranda en el de mejor canción con “Dos oruguitas” de “Encanto” y Javier Bardem y Penélope Cruz como actores protagónicos de “Being the Ricardos” (“Ser los Ricardo”) y “Madres paralelas”, respectivamente.
Las nominadas a mejor película son: “Belfast”, “CODA”, “Don’t Look Up” (“No miren arriba”), “Drive My Car”, “Dune”, “King Richard” (“Rey Richard: Una familia ganadora”), “Licorice Pizza”, “Nightmare Alley”, “The Power of the Dog” y “West Side Story” (“Amor sin barreras”).
Las nominadas a mejor actriz son, además de Cruz, Jessica Chastain por “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (“Los ojos de Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman por “The Lost Daughter” (“La niña perdida”), Nicole Kidman por “Being the Ricardos” y Kristen Stewart por “Spencer”.
LOS PREMIOS OSCAR SE ENTREGARÁN EL 27 DE MARZO
Por el premio al mejor actor, Bardem compite con Will Smith por “King Richard”, Benedict Cumberbatch por “The Power of the Dog”, Andrew Garfield por “Tick, Tick … Boom!” y Denzel Washington por “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (“La tragedia de Macbeth”).
El premio a la mejor actriz de reparto se lo disputarán Jessie Buckley por “The Lost Daughter”, Ariana DeBose por “West Side Story”, Judi Dench por “Belfast”, Kirsten Dunst por “The Power of the Dog” y Aunjanue Ellis por “King Richard”.
El de mejor actor de reparto: Ciarán Hinds por “Belfast”, Troy Kotsur por “CODA”, Kodi Smit-McPhee por “The Power of the Dog”, Jesse Plemons por “The Power of the Dog” y J.K. Simmons por “Being the Ricardos”.
A continuación, la lista completa de nominados:
Mejor Película
"Belfast"
"CODA"
"Don't Look Up"
"Drive My Car"
"Dune"
"King Richard"
"Licorice Pizza"
"Nightmare Alley"
"The Power of the Dog"
"West Side Story"
Director
"Belfast" Kenneth Branagh
"Drive My Car" Ryusuke Hamaguchi
"Licorice Pizza" Paul Thomas Anderson
"The Power of the Dog" Jane Campion
"West Side Story" Steven Spielberg
Actriz
Jessica Chastain en "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
Olivia Colman en "The Lost Daughter"
Penélope Cruz en "Parallel Mothers"
Nicole Kidman en "Being the Ricardos"
Kristen Stewart en "Spencer"
Actor
Javier Bardem en "Being the Ricardos"
Benedict Cumberbatch en "The Power of the Dog"
Andrew Garfield en "tick, tick...BOOM!"
Will Smith en "King Richard"
Denzel Washington en "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
Actor de reparto
Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kostur, CODA
Jessie Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Actriz de reparto
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Judi Dench, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Diseño de vestuario
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Sonido
Belfast
Dune
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Música original
Don't Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Guión adaptado
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Guión original
Belfast
Don't Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Corto animado
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Corto de acción animado
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Película animada
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Canción original
Be Alive from King Richard
Dos Oruguitas from Encanto
Down to Joy from Belfast
No Time to Die from No Time to Die
Somehow You Do from Four Good Days
Documental corto
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Documental
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
Efectos visuales
Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Cinematografía
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Edición
"Don't Look Up"
"Dune"
"King Richard"
"The Power of the Dog"
"tick, tick...BOOM!"
Película extranjera
"Drive My Car" Japan
"Flee" Denmark
"The Hand of God" Italy
"Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom" Bhutan
"The Worst Person in the World" Norway
Maquillaje
"Coming 2 America"
"Cruella"
"Dune"
"The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
"House of Gucci"
Diseño producción
"Dune"
"Nightmare Alley"
"The Power of the Dog"
"The Tragedy of Macbeth"
"West Side Story"