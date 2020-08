Incierto el destino de condores de California tras destrucción de santuario natural por incendio

The Dolan Fire in Big Sur, California burned through the Condor Sanctuary jeopardizing the Ventana Wildlife Society's recovery effort. Two live cameras, operated by Explore.org, recorded the devastation. The nest cam, where baby condor "Iniko" is being raised by wild parents Redwood Queen and Kingpin, was lost on the evening of August 20, 2020 and the Sanctuary Cam, with an overview of the release area, was burned over at around 3:45AM on the 21st. Our release pen was engulfed in flames just before the feed cut out. As condors and their chicks have survived wildfire in the past, there is still hope for Iniko and the others. Once it is clear, we will rebuild as nothing will get in our way of restoring this magnificent species back to nature!