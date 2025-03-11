Capital Murder Suspect: Converse Teen Added to Texas’ 10 Most Wanted List

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Joseph Harris, 18, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List.

Texas Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Harris, from Converse, has been wanted out of Bexar County since February 24, 2025, for capital murder by terror threat and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

His criminal history consists of past arrests and charges as an adult for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm, evading arrest, unlawful carrying of a weapon, burglary of vehicles and engaging in organized criminal activity.

According to authorities, he is considered armed and dangerous. Harris is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

DPS asks the community to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) for information about the suspect.

