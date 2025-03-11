San Antonio

Capital Murder Suspect: Converse Teen Added to Texas’ 10 Most Wanted List

According to authorities, he is considered armed and dangerous.

Por Telemundo 60

Getty Images
Getty Images

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Joseph Harris, 18, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List.

Texas Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to his arrest. 

Telemundo Texas Noticias 24/7. Mira aqui.

Harris, from Converse, has been wanted out of Bexar County since February 24, 2025, for capital murder by terror threat and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

His criminal history consists of past arrests and charges as an adult for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm, evading arrest, unlawful carrying of a weapon, burglary of vehicles and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Recibe las noticias locales y los pronósticos del tiempo directo a tu email. Inscríbete para recibir newsletters de Telemundo San Antonio aquí.

According to authorities, he is considered armed and dangerous. Harris is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. 

DPS asks the community to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) for information about the suspect.

Para ver esta noticia en español, puedes entrar aquí.

Este artículo etiquetado en:

San Antonio
Panel
Newsletters Local Más Noticias Texas EEUU Inmigración al día México Mundo Salud Multimedia El Tiempo Entretenimiento Acceso Total Desocupar Los Albergues Premio Amigos de Mascotas Deportes Promociones Envía fotos y videos Tráfico Lotería
Guía de programación
Contáctanos