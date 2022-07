Increíble: así se lleva la caja registradora de un Wendy’s con todo el efectivo

CAN YOU ID? On 6/18 at approx. 7:50am on Major Blvd, a man in a black Nissan Altima, wearing a mask covering his face & a straw hat, threatened a Wendy's employee w/ a gun, climbed into the drive-thru window & stole the entire cash drawer.



Any info? 📞 @CrimelineFL **TIPS (8477) pic.twitter.com/7qwY4bjzgU