Mira aquí las ubicaciones de las clínicas móviles de vacunación contra COVID-19 de esta semana

SAN ANTONIO – En en esfuerzo por brindar la oportunidad de vacunarse contra COVID-19 a toda aquella persona que así lo desee, el Distrito de Salud Metropolitano de San Antonio estará habilitando clínicas móviles de vacunación en diferentes ubicaciones cada semana.
A continuación, te presentamos las fechas, horarios y direcciones donde estarán las clínicas móviles del 9 al 14 de agosto:
|Sitio:
|Dirección:
|Fecha:
|Horario:
|Vacuna:
|Alamo City Barber College
|8910 Bandera Road
|Lunes, 9 de agosto
|11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|San Antonio Zoo (2a dosis)
|3903 N St. Mary's Street
|Lunes, 9 de agosto
|11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|Second Baptist Church
|3310 E Commerce Street
|Lunes, 9 de agosto
|1 - 6 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|John Jay High School
|7611 Marbach Road
|Martes, 10 de agosto
|10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|San Antonio Zoo (2a dosis)
|3903 N St. Mary's Street
|Martes, 10 de agosto
|11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|Second Baptist Church
|3310 E Commerce Street
|Martes, 10 de agosto
|1 - 6 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|UTSA Denman Ballroom
|1 UTSA Circle
|Miércoles, 11 de agosto
|10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Moderna
|San Antonio Zoo (2a dosis)
|3903 N St. Mary's Street
|Miércoles, 11 de agosto
|11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|Second Baptist Church
|3310 E Commerce Street
|Miércoles, 11 de agosto
|1 - 6 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|San Antonio Zoo (2a dosis)
|3903 N St. Mary's Street
|Jueves, 12 de agosto
|11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|SAY Sí (2a dosis)
|1310 S Brazos Street
|Jueves, 12 de agosto
|Mediodía a 7 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|Second Baptist Church
|3310 E Commerce Street
|Jueves, 12 de agosto
|1 - 6 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|First Mexican Baptist Church
|201 Meredith Drive
|Viernes, 13 de agosto
|9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|Dawson Community Center
|2500 E Commerce Street
|Viernes, 13 de agosto
|9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|Stonehouse Apartment Homes
|4950 Woodstone Drive
|Viernes, 13 de agosto
|3 - 6 p.m.
|Pfizer
|DAV KEL-LAC Chapter 114
|12070 Leslie Road (Helotes)
|Sábado, 14 de agosto
|11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|The Muslim Children Education and Civic Center (2a dosis)
|5281 Casa Bella
|Sábado, 14 de agosto
|12:30 - 3:30 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
Para más sobre las clínicas móviles de vacunación, entra aquí.