Coronavirus

Mira aquí las ubicaciones de las clínicas móviles de vacunación contra COVID-19 de esta semana

Te compartimos las fechas, horarios y direcciones de los lugares que visitarán las clínicas móviles.

Por TELEMUNDO SAN ANTONIO

TELEMUNDO 48

SAN ANTONIO – En en esfuerzo por brindar la oportunidad de vacunarse contra COVID-19 a toda aquella persona que así lo desee, el Distrito de Salud Metropolitano de San Antonio estará habilitando clínicas móviles de vacunación en diferentes ubicaciones cada semana.

A continuación, te presentamos las fechas, horarios y direcciones donde estarán las clínicas móviles del 9 al 14 de agosto:

Sitio:Dirección:Fecha:Horario:Vacuna:
Alamo City Barber College8910 Bandera RoadLunes, 9 de agosto11 a.m. - 7 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
San Antonio Zoo (2a dosis)3903 N St. Mary's StreetLunes, 9 de agosto11 a.m. - 6 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
Second Baptist Church3310 E Commerce StreetLunes, 9 de agosto1 - 6 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
John Jay High School7611 Marbach RoadMartes, 10 de agosto10 a.m. - 3 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
San Antonio Zoo (2a dosis)3903 N St. Mary's StreetMartes, 10 de agosto11 a.m. - 6 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
Second Baptist Church3310 E Commerce StreetMartes, 10 de agosto1 - 6 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
UTSA Denman Ballroom1 UTSA CircleMiércoles, 11 de agosto10 a.m. - 4 p.m.Moderna
San Antonio Zoo (2a dosis)3903 N St. Mary's StreetMiércoles, 11 de agosto11 a.m. - 6 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
Second Baptist Church3310 E Commerce StreetMiércoles, 11 de agosto1 - 6 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
San Antonio Zoo (2a dosis)3903 N St. Mary's StreetJueves, 12 de agosto11 a.m. - 6 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
SAY Sí (2a dosis)1310 S Brazos StreetJueves, 12 de agostoMediodía a 7 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
Second Baptist Church3310 E Commerce StreetJueves, 12 de agosto1 - 6 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
First Mexican Baptist Church201 Meredith DriveViernes, 13 de agosto9 a.m. - 5 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
Dawson Community Center2500 E Commerce StreetViernes, 13 de agosto9 a.m. - 3 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
Stonehouse Apartment Homes4950 Woodstone DriveViernes, 13 de agosto3 - 6 p.m.Pfizer
DAV KEL-LAC Chapter 11412070 Leslie Road (Helotes)Sábado, 14 de agosto11 a.m. - 7 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
The Muslim Children Education and Civic Center (2a dosis)5281 Casa BellaSábado, 14 de agosto12:30 - 3:30 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson

Para más sobre las clínicas móviles de vacunación, entra aquí.

Descarga aquí nuestra aplicación para iOS o Android y recibe todas las alertas sobre noticias de Última Hora y El Tiempo.

Este artículo etiquetado en:

CoronavirusSan Antoniocoronavirus en san antoniovacunas contra COVID-19Ayuda para las familias
Local Más Noticias Texas Decisión EEUU Inmigración México Mundo Salud Multimedia El Tiempo Entretenimiento Acceso Total Hazte Contar Deportes Boletín Electrónico Promociones Envía fotos y videos Tráfico Lotería
KVDA Public Inspection File Empleos Aplicaciones de la FCC Envía tus comentarios Términos de Servicio Política de Privacidad No venda mi información personal Aviso de California AdChoices
Contáctanos