Clínicas móviles de vacunación contra COVID-19 estarán en más de 20 ubicaciones

SAN ANTONIO – Como parte de un nuevo esfuerzo por brindar la oportunidad de vacunar contra COVID-19 a toda aquella persona que así lo desee, el Distrito de Salud Metropolitano de San Antonio estará habilitando clínicas móviles de vacunación en diferentes ubicaciones cada semana.
A continuación, te presentamos las fechas, horarios y direcciones donde estarán las clínicas móviles del 7 al 13 de junio:
|Sitio:
|Dirección:
|Fecha:
|Horario:
|Vacuna:
|Miguel Menchaca Early Childhood Center
|16180 Highway 281
|Lunes, 7 de junio
|8 a.m. al mediodía
|Pfizer
|Redeeming Grace Baptist Church
|4500 N Foster Road
|Lunes, 7 de junio
|10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Pfizer
|Southside Baptist Church
|2010 S Loop 1604 East
|Lunes, 7 de junio
|4 - 6 p.m.
|Pfizer
|Martinez Street Women’s Center
|801 N Olive Street
|Martes, 8 de junio
|4 - 7 p.m.
|Pfizer
|West Avenue Apartments
|3747 West Avenue
|Martes, 8 de junio
|12: 30 - 4:30 p.m.
|Pfizer
|Collins Garden Library
|200 N Park Boulevard
|Martes, 8 de junio
|12 - 8 p.m.
|Pfizer
|First Church of Nazarene
|10715 West Avenue
|Martes, 8 de junio
|10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Pfizer
|El Carmen
|18555 Leal Road
|Miércoles, 9 de junio
|3 - 7 p.m.
|Pfizer
|Halandale High School
|114 E Gerald Avenue
|Miércoles, 9 de junio
|1:30 - 6:30 p.m.
|Pfizer
|Turner Corporation SN7.2 Campus
|5200 Rogers Road
|Miércoles, 9 de junio
|12 - 2 p.m.
|Pfizer
|We Can San Antonio
|1807 Centennial Boulevard
|Miércoles, 9 de junio
|1:30 - 4:30 p.m.
|Pfizer
|Bazan Library
|2200 W Commerce Street
|Miércoles, 9 de junio
|10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Pfizer
|Now Word Covenant Church
|12525 Nacogdoches Road
|Jueves, 10 de junio
|5 - 8:30 p.m.
|Pfizer
|Healy Murphy
|618 Live Oak Street
|Jueves, 10 de junio
|1 - 4 p.m.
|Pfizer
|Luther's Cafe
|1503 N Main Avenue
|Jueves, 10 de junio
|5 - 10 p.m.
|Johnson & Johnson
|McCullum High School
|500 W Formosa Boulevard
|Jueves, 10 de junio
|1:30 - 6:30 p.m.
|Pfizer
|Carver Library
|3350 E Commerce Street
|Jueves, 10 de junio
|10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Pfizer
|Carver Library
|3350 E Commerce Street
|Viernes, 11 de junio
|10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Pfizer
|Earl Rudder Middle School
|6558 Horn Boulevard
|Viernes, 11 de junio
|12 - 7 p.m.
|Pfizer
|Turner Corporation
|15000 Lambda Drive
|Viernes, 11 de junio
|12 - 2 p.m.
|Pfizer
|Restore Adult Education
|4205 San Pedro Avenue
|Sábado, 12 de junio
|10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|Shrine of St. Padre Pio
|3843 Bulverde Parkway
|Domingo, 13 de junio
|8 - 11 a.m.
|Johnson & Johnson
|St. Rose of Lima
|9883 Marbach Road
|Domingo, 13 de junio
|9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
|Pfizer
Para más sobre las clínicas móviles de vacunación, entra aquí.