Clínicas móviles de vacunación contra COVID-19 estarán en más de 20 ubicaciones

Encuentra aquí las fechas, horarios y direcciones de los lugares que visitarán las clínicas móviles.

Por TELEMUNDO SAN ANTONIO

SAN ANTONIO – Como parte de un nuevo esfuerzo por brindar la oportunidad de vacunar contra COVID-19 a toda aquella persona que así lo desee, el Distrito de Salud Metropolitano de San Antonio estará habilitando clínicas móviles de vacunación en diferentes ubicaciones cada semana.

A continuación, te presentamos las fechas, horarios y direcciones donde estarán las clínicas móviles del 7 al 13 de junio:

Sitio:Dirección:Fecha:Horario:Vacuna:
Miguel Menchaca Early Childhood Center16180 Highway 281Lunes, 7 de junio8 a.m. al mediodíaPfizer
Redeeming Grace Baptist Church4500 N Foster RoadLunes, 7 de junio10 a.m. - 5 p.m.Pfizer
Southside Baptist Church2010 S Loop 1604 EastLunes, 7 de junio4 - 6 p.m.Pfizer
Martinez Street Women’s Center801 N Olive StreetMartes, 8 de junio4 - 7 p.m.Pfizer
West Avenue Apartments3747 West AvenueMartes, 8 de junio12: 30 - 4:30 p.m.Pfizer
Collins Garden Library200 N Park BoulevardMartes, 8 de junio12 - 8 p.m.Pfizer
First Church of Nazarene10715 West AvenueMartes, 8 de junio10 a.m. - 1 p.m.Pfizer
El Carmen18555 Leal RoadMiércoles, 9 de junio3 - 7 p.m.Pfizer
Halandale High School114 E Gerald AvenueMiércoles, 9 de junio1:30 - 6:30 p.m.Pfizer
Turner Corporation SN7.2 Campus5200 Rogers RoadMiércoles, 9 de junio12 - 2 p.m.Pfizer
We Can San Antonio1807 Centennial BoulevardMiércoles, 9 de junio1:30 - 4:30 p.m.Pfizer
Bazan Library2200 W Commerce StreetMiércoles, 9 de junio10 a.m. - 5 p.m.Pfizer
Now Word Covenant Church12525 Nacogdoches RoadJueves, 10 de junio5 - 8:30 p.m.Pfizer
Healy Murphy618 Live Oak StreetJueves, 10 de junio1 - 4 p.m.Pfizer
Luther's Cafe1503 N Main AvenueJueves, 10 de junio5 - 10 p.m.Johnson & Johnson
McCullum High School500 W Formosa BoulevardJueves, 10 de junio1:30 - 6:30 p.m.Pfizer
Carver Library3350 E Commerce StreetJueves, 10 de junio10 a.m. - 5 p.m.Pfizer
Carver Library3350 E Commerce StreetViernes, 11 de junio10 a.m. - 5 p.m.Pfizer
Earl Rudder Middle School6558 Horn BoulevardViernes, 11 de junio12 - 7 p.m.Pfizer
Turner Corporation15000 Lambda DriveViernes, 11 de junio12 - 2 p.m.Pfizer
Restore Adult Education4205 San Pedro AvenueSábado, 12 de junio10 a.m. - 1 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
Shrine of St. Padre Pio3843 Bulverde ParkwayDomingo, 13 de junio8 - 11 a.m.Johnson & Johnson
St. Rose of Lima9883 Marbach RoadDomingo, 13 de junio9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.Pfizer

Para más sobre las clínicas móviles de vacunación, entra aquí.

