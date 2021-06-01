Coronavirus

COVID-19: clínicas móviles de vacunación estarán en 24 ubicaciones esta semana

Encuentra aquí las fechas, horarios y direcciones de los lugares que visitarán las clínicas móviles.

Por TELEMUNDO SAN ANTONIO

EFE

SAN ANTONIO – Como parte de un nuevo esfuerzo por brindar la oportunidad de vacunar contra COVID-19 a toda aquella persona que así lo desee, el Distrito de Salud Metropolitano de San Antonio estará habilitando clínicas móviles de vacunación en diferentes ubicaciones esta semana.

A continuación, te presentamos las fechas, horarios y direcciones donde estarán las clínicas móviles:

Descarga aquí nuestra aplicación para iOS o Android y recibe todas las alertas sobre noticias de Última Hora y El Tiempo.
Sitio:Dirección:Fecha:Horario:Vacuna:
Union Park Apartments4622 South HackberryMartes, 1 de junio9 a.m. al mediodíaPfizer
Ephesus 7th Day Adventist Church4123 E Houston StreetMartes, 1 de junio1 - 7 p.m.Pfizer
First Church of Nazarene10715 West AvenueMartes, 1 de junio10 a.m. - 1 p.m.Pfizer
New Life Christian Center
(segunda dosis)		6610 W U.S. Highway 90Martes, 1 de junio9 a.m. - 5 p.m.Pfizer
RAICES802 Kentucky AvenueMiércoles, 2 de junio10 a.m. - 2 p.m.Pfizer
San Pedro Presbyterian14900 San Pedro AvenueMiércoles, 2 de junio5 - 8 p.m.Pfizer
Second Baptist Church3310 E commerce StreetMiércoles, 2 de junio1 - 6 p.m.
House of Prayer Lutheran Church10226 Ironside DriveMiércoles, 2 de junio9 a.m. al mediodíaPfizer
Frank Garrett Center1226 NW 18th StreetJueves, 3 de junio1 - 6 p.m.Pfizer
House of Prayer Lutheran Church10226 Ironside DriveJueves, 3 de junio9 a.m. al mediodíaPfizer
Our Lady of the Lake University411 SW 24th StreetJueves, 3 de junio3:30 - 5:30 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
Beethoven's First Friday422 Pereida StreetViernes, 4 de junio4 - 7 p.m.Johnson & Johnson
Claude Black Community Center2805 E Commerce StreetViernes, 4 de junio10 a.m. al mediodíaPfizer
Santa Monica Converse Catholic Church501 North Street
(Converse, TX)		Viernes, 4 de junio1:30 - 9:30 p.m.Pfizer
Alamo Area Resource Center303 N Frio StreetViernes, 4 de junio10 a.m. - 3 p.m.Pfizer
Smurfit Kappa10600 Fischer RoadViernes, 4 de junio7 a.m. - 4 p.m.Johnson & Johnson
Smoke BBQ & Sky Bar501 E Crockett StreetSábado, 5 de junio4 - 7 p.m.Johnson & Johnson
Sul Ross Middle School3630 Callaghan RoadSábado, 5 de junio10 a.m. - 2 p.m.Pfizer
Victory Worship Center102 Springvale DriveSábado, 5 de junio9 a.m. - 5 p.m.Pfizer
Midnight Swim2403 N St. Mary's StreetSábado, 5 de junio10 a.m. - 3 p.m.Johnson & Johnson
Our Lady of Perpetual Help618 S Grimes StreetDomingo, 6 de junio8 - 11 a.m.Johnson & Johnson
Market Square514 W Commerce StreetDomingo, 6 de junio9 a.m. - 2 p.m.Johnson & Johnson
Losoya Middle School Gym1610 Martínez Losoya RoadDomingo, 6 de junio9 a.m. - 2 p.m.Pfizer
St. Bonavendture Church1918 Palo Alto RoadDomingo, 6 de junio10 a.m. - 6 p.m.Johnson & Johnson

Para más sobre las clínicas móviles de vacunación, entra aquí.

Coronavirus Hace 5 horas

La OMS le cambia los nombres a las cepas más peligrosas del COVID-19

CORONAVIRUS EN EEUU Hace 5 horas

Moderna pide autorización total para su vacuna contra el COVID-19 ante la FDA

Este artículo etiquetado en:

CoronavirusSan Antoniocoronavirus en san antoniovacunas contra COVID-19Ayuda para las familias
Local Más Noticias Texas Decisión EEUU Inmigración México Mundo Salud Multimedia El Tiempo Entretenimiento Acceso Total Hazte Contar Deportes Boletín Electrónico Promociones Envía fotos y videos Tráfico Lotería
KVDA Public Inspection File Empleos Aplicaciones de la FCC Envía tus comentarios Términos de Servicio Política de Privacidad No venda mi información personal Aviso de California AdChoices
Contáctanos