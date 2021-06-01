COVID-19: clínicas móviles de vacunación estarán en 24 ubicaciones esta semana

SAN ANTONIO – Como parte de un nuevo esfuerzo por brindar la oportunidad de vacunar contra COVID-19 a toda aquella persona que así lo desee, el Distrito de Salud Metropolitano de San Antonio estará habilitando clínicas móviles de vacunación en diferentes ubicaciones esta semana.
A continuación, te presentamos las fechas, horarios y direcciones donde estarán las clínicas móviles:
|Sitio:
|Dirección:
|Fecha:
|Horario:
|Vacuna:
|Union Park Apartments
|4622 South Hackberry
|Martes, 1 de junio
|9 a.m. al mediodía
|Pfizer
|Ephesus 7th Day Adventist Church
|4123 E Houston Street
|Martes, 1 de junio
|1 - 7 p.m.
|Pfizer
|First Church of Nazarene
|10715 West Avenue
|Martes, 1 de junio
|10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Pfizer
|New Life Christian Center
(segunda dosis)
|6610 W U.S. Highway 90
|Martes, 1 de junio
|9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Pfizer
|RAICES
|802 Kentucky Avenue
|Miércoles, 2 de junio
|10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Pfizer
|San Pedro Presbyterian
|14900 San Pedro Avenue
|Miércoles, 2 de junio
|5 - 8 p.m.
|Pfizer
|Second Baptist Church
|3310 E commerce Street
|Miércoles, 2 de junio
|1 - 6 p.m.
|House of Prayer Lutheran Church
|10226 Ironside Drive
|Miércoles, 2 de junio
|9 a.m. al mediodía
|Pfizer
|Frank Garrett Center
|1226 NW 18th Street
|Jueves, 3 de junio
|1 - 6 p.m.
|Pfizer
|House of Prayer Lutheran Church
|10226 Ironside Drive
|Jueves, 3 de junio
|9 a.m. al mediodía
|Pfizer
|Our Lady of the Lake University
|411 SW 24th Street
|Jueves, 3 de junio
|3:30 - 5:30 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|Beethoven's First Friday
|422 Pereida Street
|Viernes, 4 de junio
|4 - 7 p.m.
|Johnson & Johnson
|Claude Black Community Center
|2805 E Commerce Street
|Viernes, 4 de junio
|10 a.m. al mediodía
|Pfizer
|Santa Monica Converse Catholic Church
|501 North Street
(Converse, TX)
|Viernes, 4 de junio
|1:30 - 9:30 p.m.
|Pfizer
|Alamo Area Resource Center
|303 N Frio Street
|Viernes, 4 de junio
|10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|Pfizer
|Smurfit Kappa
|10600 Fischer Road
|Viernes, 4 de junio
|7 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Johnson & Johnson
|Smoke BBQ & Sky Bar
|501 E Crockett Street
|Sábado, 5 de junio
|4 - 7 p.m.
|Johnson & Johnson
|Sul Ross Middle School
|3630 Callaghan Road
|Sábado, 5 de junio
|10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Pfizer
|Victory Worship Center
|102 Springvale Drive
|Sábado, 5 de junio
|9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Pfizer
|Midnight Swim
|2403 N St. Mary's Street
|Sábado, 5 de junio
|10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|Johnson & Johnson
|Our Lady of Perpetual Help
|618 S Grimes Street
|Domingo, 6 de junio
|8 - 11 a.m.
|Johnson & Johnson
|Market Square
|514 W Commerce Street
|Domingo, 6 de junio
|9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Johnson & Johnson
|Losoya Middle School Gym
|1610 Martínez Losoya Road
|Domingo, 6 de junio
|9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Pfizer
|St. Bonavendture Church
|1918 Palo Alto Road
|Domingo, 6 de junio
|10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
|Johnson & Johnson
Para más sobre las clínicas móviles de vacunación, entra aquí.