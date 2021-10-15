En estas clínicas móviles puedes recibir la vacuna contra COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – En un esfuerzo por brindar la oportunidad de vacunarse contra COVID-19 a toda aquella persona que así lo desee, el Distrito de Salud Metropolitano de San Antonio estará habilitando clínicas móviles de vacunación en diferentes ubicaciones cada semana.
A continuación, te presentamos las fechas, horarios y direcciones donde estarán las clínicas móviles del 16 al 23 de octubre:
|Sitio:
|Dirección:
|Fecha:
|Horario:
|Vacuna:
|Women's Educational and Healing Retreats, Inc.
|2600 Rigsby Avenue
|Sábado, 16 de octubre
|10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
|Pfizer
|Abundant Life Fellowship Church
|1014 Enrique Barrera Pkwy
|Sábado, 16 de octubre
|9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
|Pfizer
|Bexar County Harm Reduction Coalition
|106 Carter Street
|Sábado, 16 de octubre
|12:45 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
|Pfizer
|Windcrest United Methodist Church
|8101 Midcrown Drive
|Lunes, 18 de octubre
|11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|Pfizer
|Carezone (South San ISD)
|2707 W. Gerald Avenue
|Lunes, 18 de octubre
|12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson y Flu
|University United Methodist Church
|5185 De Zavala Road
|Martes, 19 de octubre
|4:00 - 8:00 p.m.
|Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson y Flu
|Antioch Sports Complex
|314 Eross Street
|Martes, 19 de octubre
|9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
|Pfizer
|Coker United Methodist Church
|231 East North Loop Road
|Jueves, 21 de octubre
|10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|Pfizer
|Second Baptist Church
|3310 E Commerce Street
|Jueves, 20 de octubre
|3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Pfizer
|Realty One Group Emerald
|11535 Galm Road, Suite 101
|Sábado, 23 de octubre
|11:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.
|Pfizer
Para más sobre las clínicas móviles de vacunación, entra aquí.