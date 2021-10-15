San Antonio

En estas clínicas móviles puedes recibir la vacuna contra COVID-19

Te compartimos las fechas, horarios y direcciones de los lugares que visitarán las clínicas móviles.

Shutterstock

SAN ANTONIO – En un esfuerzo por brindar la oportunidad de vacunarse contra COVID-19 a toda aquella persona que así lo desee, el Distrito de Salud Metropolitano de San Antonio estará habilitando clínicas móviles de vacunación en diferentes ubicaciones cada semana.

A continuación, te presentamos las fechas, horarios y direcciones donde estarán las clínicas móviles del 16 al 23 de octubre:

Sitio:Dirección:Fecha:Horario:Vacuna:
Women's Educational and Healing Retreats, Inc.2600 Rigsby AvenueSábado, 16 de octubre10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.Pfizer
Abundant Life Fellowship Church1014 Enrique Barrera PkwySábado, 16 de octubre9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Pfizer
Bexar County Harm Reduction Coalition106 Carter StreetSábado, 16 de octubre12:45 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.Pfizer
Windcrest United Methodist Church8101 Midcrown DriveLunes, 18 de octubre11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.Pfizer
Carezone (South San ISD)2707 W. Gerald AvenueLunes, 18 de octubre12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson y Flu
University United Methodist Church5185 De Zavala RoadMartes, 19 de octubre4:00 - 8:00 p.m.Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson y Flu
Antioch Sports Complex314 Eross StreetMartes, 19 de octubre9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.Pfizer
Coker United Methodist Church231 East North Loop RoadJueves, 21 de octubre10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.Pfizer
Second Baptist Church3310 E Commerce StreetJueves, 20 de octubre3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.Pfizer
Realty One Group Emerald11535 Galm Road, Suite 101Sábado, 23 de octubre11:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.Pfizer

Para más sobre las clínicas móviles de vacunación, entra aquí.

