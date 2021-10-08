Coronavirus

En estas clínicas móviles puedes recibir la vacuna contra el COVID-19

Te compartimos las fechas, horarios y direcciones de los lugares que visitarán las clínicas móviles.

Por TELEMUNDO SAN ANTONIO

Comirnaty
EFE

SAN ANTONIO – En un esfuerzo por brindar la oportunidad de vacunarse contra COVID-19 a toda aquella persona que así lo desee, el Distrito de Salud Metropolitano de San Antonio estará habilitando clínicas móviles de vacunación en diferentes ubicaciones cada semana.

A continuación, te presentamos las fechas, horarios y direcciones donde estarán las clínicas móviles del 9 al 16 de octubre:

Sitio:Dirección:Fecha:Horario:Vacuna:
Gateway Christian School6623 Five Palms DriveSábado, 9 de octubre10 a.m. - 1 p.m.Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, y Flu
Realty ONE Group Emerald11535 Galm Road, Suite 101Sábado, 9 de octubre11 a.m. - 3 p.m.Pfizer
COSA Head Start Building1227 Brady BoulevardSábado, 9 de octubre11 a.m. - 2 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
Divine Providence Catholic Church5667 Old Pearsall RoadDomingo, 10 de octubreMediodía a 4 p.m.Pfizer
St. Mathew's Episcopal Church810 Kitty HawkLunes, 11 de octubre9 a.m. - 3 p.m.Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, y Flu
Antioch Sports Complex314 Eross StreetMartes, 12 de octubre9 a.m. - 2 p.m.Pfizer
Believers in Christ Ministry820 N New Braunfels AvenueMartes, 12 de octubre10 - 11:30 a.m.Pfizer
Healy Murphy618 Live Oak StreetMartes, 12 de octubre1 - 4 p.m.Pfizer
Edison High School (Cafeteria)701 Santa Monica StreetMiércoles, 13 de octubre7 - 8 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
Edison High School (Cafeteria)701 Santa Monica StreetJueves, 14 de octubre2 - 6 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
Second Baptist Church3310 E. Commerce StreetJueves, 14 de octubre3 - 6 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
Liberty Tire Recycling6830 W Laguna RoadViernes, 15 de octubre7 - 8 a.m.Pfizer
Ephesus 7th day Advent4123 E Houston StreetViernes, 15 de octubre3 - 6 p.m.Pfizer
SAISD Burnet Learning Center406 Barrera StreetViernes, 15 de octubre2 - 6 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
Women's Educational and Healing Retreats, Inc. & NCCF2600 Rigsby AvenueSábado, 16 de octubre10 a.m. - 2 p.m.Pfizer
Abundant Life Fellowship Church1014 Enrique Barrera ParkwaySábado, 16 de octubre9 - 11 a.m.Pfizer

Para más sobre las clínicas móviles de vacunación, entra aquí.

