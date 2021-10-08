En estas clínicas móviles puedes recibir la vacuna contra el COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – En un esfuerzo por brindar la oportunidad de vacunarse contra COVID-19 a toda aquella persona que así lo desee, el Distrito de Salud Metropolitano de San Antonio estará habilitando clínicas móviles de vacunación en diferentes ubicaciones cada semana.
A continuación, te presentamos las fechas, horarios y direcciones donde estarán las clínicas móviles del 9 al 16 de octubre:
|Sitio:
|Dirección:
|Fecha:
|Horario:
|Vacuna:
|Gateway Christian School
|6623 Five Palms Drive
|Sábado, 9 de octubre
|10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, y Flu
|Realty ONE Group Emerald
|11535 Galm Road, Suite 101
|Sábado, 9 de octubre
|11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|Pfizer
|COSA Head Start Building
|1227 Brady Boulevard
|Sábado, 9 de octubre
|11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|Divine Providence Catholic Church
|5667 Old Pearsall Road
|Domingo, 10 de octubre
|Mediodía a 4 p.m.
|Pfizer
|St. Mathew's Episcopal Church
|810 Kitty Hawk
|Lunes, 11 de octubre
|9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, y Flu
|Antioch Sports Complex
|314 Eross Street
|Martes, 12 de octubre
|9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Pfizer
|Believers in Christ Ministry
|820 N New Braunfels Avenue
|Martes, 12 de octubre
|10 - 11:30 a.m.
|Pfizer
|Healy Murphy
|618 Live Oak Street
|Martes, 12 de octubre
|1 - 4 p.m.
|Pfizer
|Edison High School (Cafeteria)
|701 Santa Monica Street
|Miércoles, 13 de octubre
|7 - 8 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|Edison High School (Cafeteria)
|701 Santa Monica Street
|Jueves, 14 de octubre
|2 - 6 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|Second Baptist Church
|3310 E. Commerce Street
|Jueves, 14 de octubre
|3 - 6 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|Liberty Tire Recycling
|6830 W Laguna Road
|Viernes, 15 de octubre
|7 - 8 a.m.
|Pfizer
|Ephesus 7th day Advent
|4123 E Houston Street
|Viernes, 15 de octubre
|3 - 6 p.m.
|Pfizer
|SAISD Burnet Learning Center
|406 Barrera Street
|Viernes, 15 de octubre
|2 - 6 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|Women's Educational and Healing Retreats, Inc. & NCCF
|2600 Rigsby Avenue
|Sábado, 16 de octubre
|10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Pfizer
|Abundant Life Fellowship Church
|1014 Enrique Barrera Parkway
|Sábado, 16 de octubre
|9 - 11 a.m.
|Pfizer
Para más sobre las clínicas móviles de vacunación, entra aquí.