Encuentra aquí las ubicaciones de las clínicas móviles de vacunación contra COVID-19 de esta semana

SAN ANTONIO – En en esfuerzo por brindar la oportunidad de vacunarse contra COVID-19 a toda aquella persona que así lo desee, el Distrito de Salud Metropolitano de San Antonio estará habilitando clínicas móviles de vacunación en diferentes ubicaciones cada semana.
Según el organismo, más de 120,000 personas no han regresado por su segunda dosis, por lo que no figuran entre la población "completamente vacunada".
A continuación, te presentamos las fechas, horarios y direcciones donde estarán las clínicas móviles del 2 al 7 de agosto:
|Sitio:
|Dirección:
|Fecha:
|Horario:
|Vacuna:
|Covenant Baptist Church (2a dosis)
|19204 FM 2252
|Lunes, 2 de agosto
|10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|UTSA Denman Ballroom (1a dosis)
|1 UTSA Circle
|Lunes, 2 de agosto
|10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Moderna
|Second Baptist Church
|3310 E Commerce Street
|Lunes, 2 de agosto
|1 - 4 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|Second Baptist Church
|3310 E Commerce Street
|Martes, 3 de agosto
|1 - 6 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|San Antonio Museum of Art
|200 W Jones Avenue
|Martes, 3 de agosto
|3:30 - 6:45 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|Our Lady of Perpetual Help
|16075 N Evans Road (Selma, TX)
|Martes, 3 de agosto
|5 - 7 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|Dawson Community Center
|2500 E Commerce Street
|Miércoles, 4 de agosto
|9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|Johnson & Johnson
|Thomas Jefferson High School
|723 Donaldson Avenue
|Miércoles, 4 de agosto
|1 - 4 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|The Witte Museum (2a dosis)
|3801 Broadway
|Jueves, 5 de agosto
|10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|Cleft of the Rock Church (2a dosis)
|6041 Wt Montgomery Road
|Jueves, 5 de agosto
|11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|Southside High School
|19190 US-281
|Jueves, 5 de agosto
|4 - 7 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|Dawson Community Center
|2500 E Commerce Street
|Viernes, 6 de agosto
|9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|Raindrop Cultural Center (2a dosis)
|4337 Vance Jackson Road
|Viernes, 6 de agosto
|10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|Highlands High School
|3118 Elgin Avenue
|Viernes, 6 de agosto
|2 - 6 p.m.
|Pfizer
|First Friday Brick
|108 Blue Star #1773
|Viernes, 6 de agosto
|6 - 9 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|Pre-k SA - North Education Center
|3635 Medical Drive
|Sábado, 7 de agosto
|9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|Las Palmas Library
|515 Castroville Road
|Sábado, 7 de agosto
|9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|LULAC Foundation
|504 Avenue E
|Sábado, 7 de agosto
|10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|Vertical Church
|4218 Thousand Oaks Drive
|Sábado, 7 de agosto
|10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
Para más sobre las clínicas móviles de vacunación, entra aquí.