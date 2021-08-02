Coronavirus

Encuentra aquí las ubicaciones de las clínicas móviles de vacunación contra COVID-19 de esta semana

Te compartimos las fechas, horarios y direcciones de los lugares que visitarán las clínicas móviles.

SAN ANTONIO – En en esfuerzo por brindar la oportunidad de vacunarse contra COVID-19 a toda aquella persona que así lo desee, el Distrito de Salud Metropolitano de San Antonio estará habilitando clínicas móviles de vacunación en diferentes ubicaciones cada semana.

Según el organismo, más de 120,000 personas no han regresado por su segunda dosis, por lo que no figuran entre la población "completamente vacunada".

A continuación, te presentamos las fechas, horarios y direcciones donde estarán las clínicas móviles del 2 al 7 de agosto:

Sitio:Dirección:Fecha:Horario:Vacuna:
Covenant Baptist Church (2a dosis)19204 FM 2252Lunes, 2 de agosto10 a.m. - 5 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
UTSA Denman Ballroom (1a dosis)1 UTSA CircleLunes, 2 de agosto10 a.m. - 4 p.m.Moderna
Second Baptist Church3310 E Commerce StreetLunes, 2 de agosto1 - 4 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
Second Baptist Church3310 E Commerce StreetMartes, 3 de agosto1 - 6 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
San Antonio Museum of Art200 W Jones AvenueMartes, 3 de agosto3:30 - 6:45 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
Our Lady of Perpetual Help16075 N Evans Road (Selma, TX)Martes, 3 de agosto5 - 7 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
Dawson Community Center2500 E Commerce StreetMiércoles, 4 de agosto9 a.m. - 3 p.m.Johnson & Johnson
Thomas Jefferson High School723 Donaldson AvenueMiércoles, 4 de agosto1 - 4 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
The Witte Museum (2a dosis)3801 BroadwayJueves, 5 de agosto10 a.m. - 5 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
Cleft of the Rock Church (2a dosis)6041 Wt Montgomery RoadJueves, 5 de agosto11 a.m. - 7 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
Southside High School19190 US-281Jueves, 5 de agosto4 - 7 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
Dawson Community Center2500 E Commerce StreetViernes, 6 de agosto9 a.m. - 3 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
Raindrop Cultural Center (2a dosis)4337 Vance Jackson RoadViernes, 6 de agosto10 a.m. - 6 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
Highlands High School3118 Elgin AvenueViernes, 6 de agosto2 - 6 p.m.Pfizer
First Friday Brick108 Blue Star #1773Viernes, 6 de agosto6 - 9 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
Pre-k SA - North Education Center3635 Medical DriveSábado, 7 de agosto9 a.m. - 1 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
Las Palmas Library515 Castroville RoadSábado, 7 de agosto9 a.m. - 3 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
LULAC Foundation504 Avenue ESábado, 7 de agosto10 a.m. - 2 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
Vertical Church4218 Thousand Oaks DriveSábado, 7 de agosto10 a.m. - 2 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson

Para más sobre las clínicas móviles de vacunación, entra aquí.

