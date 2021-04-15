elecciones

Encuentra aquí las ubicaciones y horarios de las casillas para las elecciones especiales

Las elecciones anticipadas serán del 19 al 27 de abril, mientras que la votación general será el 1 de mayo.

Por TELEMUNDO SAN ANTONIO

elecciones-primarias-sa19

SAN ANTONIO – Los residentes del condado Bexar tendrán una serie de opciones a la hora de salir a votar para las elecciones especiales de mayo.

La votación por adelantado será del 19 al 27 de abril, mientras que la votación general será el 1 de mayo.

Descarga aquí nuestra aplicación para iOS o Android y recibe todas las alertas sobre noticias de Última Hora y El Tiempo.

Aquí te mostramos los horarios y ubicaciones de las casillas:

DíaFechaHorario
Lunes a viernes19 al 23 de abril8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sábado24 de abril8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Domingo25 de abrilCerrado
Lunes y martes26 y 27 de abril8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Horarios de las casillas.
EdificioDirección
Departamento de Elecciones del Condado Bexar1103 S Frio Street
Biblioteca Brookhollow530 Heimer Road
Ayuntamiento de Castle Hills209 Lemonwood Drive
Centro Claude Black2805 E Commerce Street
Biblioteca Cody11441 Vance Jackson Road
Biblioteca Collins Garden200 N Park Boulevard
Converse Senior Center405 S Seguin Road
Centro Comunitario Copernicus5003 Lord Road
Biblioteca Cortez2803 Hunter Boulevard
Biblioteca Encino2515 E Evans Road
Biblioteca Great Northwest9050 Wellwood Street
Ayuntamiento de Helotes12951 Bandera Road
Biblioteca Henry A. Guerra, Jr.7978 W Military Drive
Biblioteca John Igo13330 Kyle Seale Parkway
Biblioteca Johnston6307 Sun Valley Drive
Biblioteca Julia Yates Semmes15060 Judson Road
Ayuntamiento de Kirby112 Bauman Street
Biblioteca Las Palmas515 Castroville Road
Centro de Conferencias de Leon Valley6421 Evers Road
Lion's Field2809 Broadway
Biblioteca Maury Maverick, Jr.8700 Mystic Park
Biblioteca McCreless1023 Ada Street
Biblioteca Mission3134 Roosevelt Avenue
Northside Activity Center7001 Culebra Road
Northwest Vista College3535 N Ellison Drive
Palo Alto College1400 W Villaret Boulevard
Biblioteca Parman en Stone Oak20735 Wilderness Oak
SAC Victory Center1819 N Main Avenue
Biblioteca Schaefer6322 U.S. Highway 87 E
Ayuntamiento de Shavano Park900 Saddletree Court
Ayuntamiento de Somerset7360 E 6th Street (Somerset)
St. Mary's AT&T Center1 Camino Santa María
Biblioteca Tobin en Oakwell4134 Harry Wurzbach Road
Biblioteca Universal City100 Northview Drive
Universidad de Texas en San Antonio (UTSA)1 UTSA Boulevard
Windcrest Takas Park Civic Center9310 Jim Seal Drive
Wonderland of the Americas en Crossroads4522 Fredericksburg Road
Ubicaciones de casillas

Este artículo etiquetado en:

eleccionescondado bexardecisión
Local Más Noticias Texas Decisión EEUU Inmigración México Mundo Salud Multimedia El Tiempo Entretenimiento Acceso Total Hazte Contar Deportes Boletín Electrónico Promociones Envía fotos y videos Tráfico Lotería
KVDA Public Inspection File Empleos Aplicaciones de la FCC Envía tus comentarios Términos de Servicio Política de Privacidad No venda mi información personal Aviso de California AdChoices
Contáctanos