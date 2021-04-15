Encuentra aquí las ubicaciones y horarios de las casillas para las elecciones especiales

SAN ANTONIO – Los residentes del condado Bexar tendrán una serie de opciones a la hora de salir a votar para las elecciones especiales de mayo.
La votación por adelantado será del 19 al 27 de abril, mientras que la votación general será el 1 de mayo.
Aquí te mostramos los horarios y ubicaciones de las casillas:
|Día
|Fecha
|Horario
|Lunes a viernes
|19 al 23 de abril
|8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
|Sábado
|24 de abril
|8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
|Domingo
|25 de abril
|Cerrado
|Lunes y martes
|26 y 27 de abril
|8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
|Edificio
|Dirección
|Departamento de Elecciones del Condado Bexar
|1103 S Frio Street
|Biblioteca Brookhollow
|530 Heimer Road
|Ayuntamiento de Castle Hills
|209 Lemonwood Drive
|Centro Claude Black
|2805 E Commerce Street
|Biblioteca Cody
|11441 Vance Jackson Road
|Biblioteca Collins Garden
|200 N Park Boulevard
|Converse Senior Center
|405 S Seguin Road
|Centro Comunitario Copernicus
|5003 Lord Road
|Biblioteca Cortez
|2803 Hunter Boulevard
|Biblioteca Encino
|2515 E Evans Road
|Biblioteca Great Northwest
|9050 Wellwood Street
|Ayuntamiento de Helotes
|12951 Bandera Road
|Biblioteca Henry A. Guerra, Jr.
|7978 W Military Drive
|Biblioteca John Igo
|13330 Kyle Seale Parkway
|Biblioteca Johnston
|6307 Sun Valley Drive
|Biblioteca Julia Yates Semmes
|15060 Judson Road
|Ayuntamiento de Kirby
|112 Bauman Street
|Biblioteca Las Palmas
|515 Castroville Road
|Centro de Conferencias de Leon Valley
|6421 Evers Road
|Lion's Field
|2809 Broadway
|Biblioteca Maury Maverick, Jr.
|8700 Mystic Park
|Biblioteca McCreless
|1023 Ada Street
|Biblioteca Mission
|3134 Roosevelt Avenue
|Northside Activity Center
|7001 Culebra Road
|Northwest Vista College
|3535 N Ellison Drive
|Palo Alto College
|1400 W Villaret Boulevard
|Biblioteca Parman en Stone Oak
|20735 Wilderness Oak
|SAC Victory Center
|1819 N Main Avenue
|Biblioteca Schaefer
|6322 U.S. Highway 87 E
|Ayuntamiento de Shavano Park
|900 Saddletree Court
|Ayuntamiento de Somerset
|7360 E 6th Street (Somerset)
|St. Mary's AT&T Center
|1 Camino Santa María
|Biblioteca Tobin en Oakwell
|4134 Harry Wurzbach Road
|Biblioteca Universal City
|100 Northview Drive
|Universidad de Texas en San Antonio (UTSA)
|1 UTSA Boulevard
|Windcrest Takas Park Civic Center
|9310 Jim Seal Drive
|Wonderland of the Americas en Crossroads
|4522 Fredericksburg Road