Estas serán las ubicaciones de las próximas clínicas móviles de vacunación contra COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – En un esfuerzo por brindar la oportunidad de vacunarse contra COVID-19 a toda aquella persona que así lo desee, el Distrito de Salud Metropolitano de San Antonio estará habilitando clínicas móviles de vacunación en diferentes ubicaciones cada semana.
A continuación, te presentamos las fechas, horarios y direcciones donde estarán las clínicas móviles del 18 al 25 de septiembre:
|Sitio:
|Dirección:
|Fecha:
|Horario:
|Vacuna:
|Asbury United Methodist Church
|4601 San Pedro Avenue
|Sábado, 18 de septiembre
|9 - 11 a.m.
|Pfizer
|YWCA
|503 Castroville Road
|Sábado, 18 de septiembre
|9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Pfizer
|LULAC Youth en Grace Lutheran Church
|504 Avenue E
|Sábado, 18 de septiembre
|10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson y Flu
|St. Francis Episcopal Church (2a dosis)
|4242 Bluemel Road
|Sábado, 18 de septiembre
|10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson y Flu
|St. Paul Catholic Church
|350 Sutton Drive
|Domingo, 19 de septiembre
|9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|CARE Zone (South San ISD)
|2707 W. Gerald Avenue
|Lunes, 20 de septiembre
|2 - 6 p.m.
|Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson y Flu
|Alamo City Barber College
|8910 Bandera Road
|Lunes, 20 de septiembre
|11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
|Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson y Flu
|SAISD - Burnet Learning Center
|406 Barrera Street
|Lunes, 20 de septiembre
|2 - 6 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|YMCA Westside Branch (2a dosis)
|2900 Ruiz Street
|Martes, 21 de septiembre
|Mediodía a 6 p.m.
|Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson y Flu
|Believers in Christ Ministry
|820 N New Braunfels Avenue
|Martes, 21 de septiembre
|10 - 11:30 a.m.
|Pfizer
|Antioch Sports Complex
|1001 N Walters Street
|Martes, 21 de septiembre
|10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Pfizer
|New St. Mark's Baptist Church
|1607 Brendell Street
|Miércoles, 22 de septiembre
|9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson y Flu
|Southwest Legacy High School
|4495 Verano Parkway
|Miércoles, 22 de septiembre
|1 - 5 p.m.
|Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson y Flu
|Second Baptist Church
|3310 E Commerce Street
|Jueves, 23 de septiembre
|3 - 6 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|St. Thomas Episcopal Church
|1416 N Loop 1604 E
|Jueves, 23 de septiembre
|1 - 3 p.m.
|Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson y Flu
|Southwest High School (2a dosis)
|11914 Dragon Lane
|Jueves, 23 de septiembre
|2 - 6 p.m.
|Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson y Flu
|Nations Cabinetry
|4600 W Highway 90
|Jueves, 23 de septiembre
|3 - 4 p.m.
|Pfizer
|Stablewood Farms Apartments
|8301 Lake Vista Drive
|Viernes, 24 de septiembre
|2 - 4 p.m.
|Pfizer
|Ephesus 7th day Advent
|4123 E Houston Street
|Viernes, 24 de septiembre
|3 - 7 p.m.
|Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
|Realty One Group Emerald
|11535 Galm Road, Suite 101
|Sábado, 25 de septiembre
|11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|Pfizer
Para más sobre las clínicas móviles de vacunación, entra aquí.