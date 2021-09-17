Coronavirus

Estas serán las ubicaciones de las próximas clínicas móviles de vacunación contra COVID-19

Te compartimos las fechas, horarios y direcciones de los lugares que visitarán las clínicas móviles.

SAN ANTONIO – En un esfuerzo por brindar la oportunidad de vacunarse contra COVID-19 a toda aquella persona que así lo desee, el Distrito de Salud Metropolitano de San Antonio estará habilitando clínicas móviles de vacunación en diferentes ubicaciones cada semana.

A continuación, te presentamos las fechas, horarios y direcciones donde estarán las clínicas móviles del 18 al 25 de septiembre:

Sitio:Dirección:Fecha:Horario:Vacuna:
Asbury United Methodist Church4601 San Pedro AvenueSábado, 18 de septiembre9 - 11 a.m.Pfizer
YWCA503 Castroville RoadSábado, 18 de septiembre9 a.m. - 2 p.m.Pfizer
LULAC Youth en Grace Lutheran Church504 Avenue ESábado, 18 de septiembre10 a.m. - 2 p.m.Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson y Flu
St. Francis Episcopal Church (2a dosis)4242 Bluemel RoadSábado, 18 de septiembre10 a.m. - 3 p.m.Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson y Flu
St. Paul Catholic Church350 Sutton DriveDomingo, 19 de septiembre9 a.m. - 2 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
CARE Zone (South San ISD)2707 W. Gerald AvenueLunes, 20 de septiembre2 - 6 p.m.Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson y Flu
Alamo City Barber College8910 Bandera RoadLunes, 20 de septiembre11 a.m. - 6 p.m.Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson y Flu
SAISD - Burnet Learning Center406 Barrera StreetLunes, 20 de septiembre2 - 6 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
YMCA Westside Branch (2a dosis)2900 Ruiz StreetMartes, 21 de septiembreMediodía a 6 p.m.Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson y Flu
Believers in Christ Ministry820 N New Braunfels AvenueMartes, 21 de septiembre10 - 11:30 a.m.Pfizer
Antioch Sports Complex1001 N Walters StreetMartes, 21 de septiembre10 a.m. - 4 p.m.Pfizer
New St. Mark's Baptist Church1607 Brendell StreetMiércoles, 22 de septiembre9 a.m. - 1 p.m.Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson y Flu
Southwest Legacy High School4495 Verano ParkwayMiércoles, 22 de septiembre1 - 5 p.m.Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson y Flu
Second Baptist Church3310 E Commerce StreetJueves, 23 de septiembre3 - 6 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
St. Thomas Episcopal Church1416 N Loop 1604 EJueves, 23 de septiembre1 - 3 p.m.Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson y Flu
Southwest High School (2a dosis)11914 Dragon LaneJueves, 23 de septiembre2 - 6 p.m.Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson y Flu
Nations Cabinetry4600 W Highway 90Jueves, 23 de septiembre3 - 4 p.m.Pfizer
Stablewood Farms Apartments8301 Lake Vista DriveViernes, 24 de septiembre2 - 4 p.m.Pfizer
Ephesus 7th day Advent4123 E Houston StreetViernes, 24 de septiembre3 - 7 p.m.Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson
Realty One Group Emerald11535 Galm Road, Suite 101Sábado, 25 de septiembre11 a.m. - 3 p.m.Pfizer

Para más sobre las clínicas móviles de vacunación, entra aquí.

