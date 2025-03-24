San Antonio

Man awaiting sentencing after transporting 28 bundles of cocaine

Bellard told investigators that he was offered $10,000 in exchange to transport packages.

Por TELEMUNDO SAN ANTONIO

Comal County Criminal District Attorney's Office

A Comal County jury found John Bellard guilty of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance.

Bellard has elected to have his punishment determined by the court, and a sentencing hearing has been scheduled for May 5, 2025.  

The range of punishment is 15-99 years or life imprisonment and a fine up to $10,000, according to the Comal County Criminal District Attorney's Office.

On February 22, 2023, based on information obtained during a multi-agency investigation, law enforcement officers initiated surveillance on John Bellard, an 18-wheeler truck driver. 

A Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper conducted a traffic stop and Bellard consented to a search of his vehicle. 

During the search, the trooper discovered 28 bundles of cocaine.  

Bellard told investigators that he was offered $10,000 in exchange to transport packages, and admitted that, while he did not know the exact contents of the packages, he suspected they contained drugs.

