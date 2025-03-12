new braunfels

One arrest made in ongoing fraud investigation

The officers were waiting for the suspect to arrive at the resident’s home to pick up the cash, and was taken into custody.

Por TELEMUNDO SAN ANTONIO

getty images

SAN ANTONIO - One person has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into an email scam and fraud scheme targeting the elderly. 

According to the New Braunfels Police Department, officers were dispatched to the house where an elderly homeowner reported that he had been the target of a scam. 

Telemundo Texas Noticias 24/7. Mira aqui.

The resident had received an email about fraudulent activity on a crypto currency account. 

The email contained instructions on how to reverse the fraudulent activity which included allowing a third party to access the resident’s computer remotely. 

Recibe las noticias locales y los pronósticos del tiempo directo a tu email. Inscríbete para recibir newsletters de Telemundo San Antonio aquí.

The scam continued by requiring the resident to withdraw cash. 

The resident realized a scam was in the works before he handed over any money, and he called police instead.

Next day, the officers were waiting for the suspect to arrive at the resident’s home to pick up the cash, and was taken into custody.

Para ver esta noticia en español usa este enlace.

condado bexar Hace 5 horas

Alguacil del condado Bexar pide castigos más severos contra quienes roban armas

San Antonio Hace 5 horas

Arrestan a sospechoso vinculado a balacera mortal en una estación de gasolina

Este artículo etiquetado en:

new braunfelscrimen
Panel
Newsletters Local Más Noticias Texas EEUU Inmigración al día México Mundo Salud Multimedia El Tiempo Entretenimiento Acceso Total Desocupar Los Albergues Premio Amigos de Mascotas Deportes Promociones Envía fotos y videos Tráfico Lotería
Guía de programación
Contáctanos