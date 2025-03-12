One arrest made in ongoing fraud investigation

SAN ANTONIO - One person has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into an email scam and fraud scheme targeting the elderly.

According to the New Braunfels Police Department, officers were dispatched to the house where an elderly homeowner reported that he had been the target of a scam.

The resident had received an email about fraudulent activity on a crypto currency account.

The email contained instructions on how to reverse the fraudulent activity which included allowing a third party to access the resident’s computer remotely.

The scam continued by requiring the resident to withdraw cash.

The resident realized a scam was in the works before he handed over any money, and he called police instead.

Next day, the officers were waiting for the suspect to arrive at the resident’s home to pick up the cash, and was taken into custody.

