Hasta la Mona Lisa: por qué la pintura se protege del coronavirus y usa celular

SANTA VS GLOBAL WARMING One year after "Santa Claus the Turkish” in Via Ventimiglia comes "Santa VS Global Warming", a statement against the effects of climate change, which comes to throw the planet into chaos, and to overturn the fate of Santa Claus, who has lost his reindeers and is forced to demonstrate in bermuda shorts. #tvboy #xmas #santa #globalwarming #climatechange #streetart #urbanart