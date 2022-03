Múltiples incendios afectan comunidades en condado Eastland

Update: the #EastlandComplex in Eastland County is an estimated 39,883 acres and 0% contained. Four wildfires are included in the complex: #KiddFire (est. 30,000 acres), #WheatFieldFire (est. 5,000 acres), #OakMottFire (est. 4,500 acres) and #WallingFire (383 acres). #txfire pic.twitter.com/Hnv8FUdlrV