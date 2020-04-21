Abbott: Medio millón de empleos disponibles en Texas

El gobernador de Texas, Greg Abbott, anunció el martes en una conferencia de prensa que hay actualmente cerca de 500,000 empleos disponibles alrededor del estado.
Este anuncio vino luego de que el mandatario informó que la Comisión Laboral de Texas (TWC, por sus siglas en inglés) procesó y pagó sobre 1,579,000 reclamos de beneficios de desempleo, lo que se traduce a más de $1,400 millones y 80% de los reclamos elegibles.
Los trabajos que están disponibles incluyen en diferentes industrias como: salud, biomedicina, tecnología, manufactura, entre otros.
Texas
Para los detalles de las diferentes posiciones que hay disponibles, puedes visitar workintexas.com
También puedes verificar empleos en cualquiera de las 28 regiones de Workforce Solutions:
- Workforce Solutions Panhandle
- Workforce Solutions South Plains
- Workforce Solutions North Texas
- Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas
- Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County
- Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas
- Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas
- Workforce Solutions East Texas
- Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas
- Workforce Solutions Borderplex
- Workforce Solutions Permian Basin
- Workforce Solutions Concho Valley
- Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas
- Workforce Solutions Capital Area
- Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area
- Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley
- Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas
- Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas
- Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent
- Workforce Solutions Alamo
- Workforce Solutions for South Texas
- Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend
- Workforce Solutions Lower Rio Grande Valley
- Workforce Solutions Cameron
- Workforce Solutions Texoma
- Workforce Solutions of Central Texas
- Workforce Solutions Middle Rio Grande
- Workforce Solutions Gulf Coast